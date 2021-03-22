First known Brazil variant COVID-19 case reported in Utah

The P.1 variant of the novel coronavirus has been detected in Utah for the first time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC's website, which says it was updated Sunday, shows that the state now has one COVID-19 case caused by the variant.

The P.1 variant has been traced to Brazil and was first detected in the United States in late January.

As of Sunday, there are a total of 54 known cases in the country caused by the variant. It has been detected in 18 states.

In a science brief on the different SARS-CoV-2 variants, the CDC wrote that the P.1 variant "may affect the ability of antibodies generated through a previous natural infection or through vaccination to recognize and neutralize the virus."

Various sources have reported that the COVID-19 vaccines do still protect against the variant, but slightly less effective.

The CDC also reports that Utah has seen 150 cases of the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) but none of the B.1.351, which originated in South Africa.