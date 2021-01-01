As a digital content producer, Spencer Burt writes local news stories, edits and manages website content, and helps run social media channels for FOX 13 News.

Spencer started at KSTU after graduating from Utah State University with a degree in journalism and public relations.

He's an avid (but beginner/intermediate level) skier, a novice hiker and cyclist, a casual sports fan (Go Jazz, Aggies, Utes, RSL, Liverpool, Celtic), and a connoisseur of comedic TV shows.

He is from Logan, although he was born in Los Angeles and spent a few years growing up in New Hampshire.

He graduated from Logan High, attended USU, served an LDS mission in Scotland and Northern Ireland, then returned to complete his bachelor's degree.

He previously worked as a news writer and copy editor at The Utah Statesman, an intern news reporter at The Deseret News, and has also studied and worked in marketing/public relations.