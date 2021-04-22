Gov. Cox holds weekly COVID-19 briefing

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox holds his weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday as some raise concerns of a possible case rise in Utah.

On Tuesday, University of Utah Health chief medical operations officer Dr. Russell Vinik warned of a predicted rise in cases after steady decline since January.

Already, Weber, Morgan, Davis and Wasatch counties are seeing small outbreaks.

“It’s a concern when we see it in a few counties -- it means there is a bit of an outbreak in relation to the rest of the state,” University of Utah Health chief medical operations officer Dr. Russell Vinik said.

Vinik said 40 percent of positive tests trace back to the highly-contagious UK variant in Utah.

“Viruses can spread quicker than our ability to vaccinate people. I do expect the cases to go up because the virus is spreading and mutating,” Vinik said.