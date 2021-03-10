Governor plans to open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adult Utah residents April 1

SALT LAKE CITY — The State of Utah is planning to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to every adult on April 1, the governor's office announced late Tuesday.

They also expect to have 1.5 million first doses in the state by April 10 — the day the statewide mask mandate is set to be lifted — Gov. Spencer Cox's spokeswoman Jennifer Napier-Pearce said in the statement.

Napier-Pierce added that "it became clear that the Legislature planned to end the mask mandate immediately, and with a veto-proof majority," so Cox worked with state lawmakers to push that date back in order to get as many people vaccinated as possible before the requirement was lifted.

Napier-Pierce said the mask mandate will remain in effect after April 10 for schools and large gatherings.

She also noted that businesses can still require face coverings if they choose to — something members of the Salt Lake area restaurant industry told FOX 13 they plan to do, while also expressing concern that the statewide mandate was being lifted before all their employees could be vaccinated.

Vaccination appointments are currently available for Utahns ages 50 and older, as well as those 16 and older with qualifying health conditions.

The governor's office did not specify a new timeline on the eligibility standards between now and April 1. FOX 13 will provide that information as it is released.