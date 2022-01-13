Watch
'Hamilton' performances at Eccles Theater postponed due to omicron surge

Posted at 6:05 PM, Jan 12, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of Utah "Hamilton" fans won't get their shot immediately at seeing the popular musical after several shows were postponed due to COVID-19 breakthrough cases being discovered among the cast and crew.

All performances at the Eccles Theater from Wednesday, January 12 through January 16 will be postponed. The theater expects performances to resume on Thursday, January 18.

Those who have tickets for one of the postponed performances are being told to their tickets, with the promise of an upcoming email about future details when they're made available.

