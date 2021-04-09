Here's where masks will still be required after Utah's mandate ends

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite the end of Utah's statewide mask mandate Saturday, most residents won't notice much of a difference as the majority of locations around the state will still require masks be worn.

Here is a list of where masks will still be required even after the mandate ends on April 10:

GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS

All Utah state government facilities will require masks be worn by employees and visitors at least through May 31. This includes the following buildings:

Utah State Capitol

Utah driver license offices

DABC liquor stores

Courthouses

Guests and employees at all Federal buildings must wear masks

CITIES AND COUNTIES

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall used executive powers to keep the mask mandate in place for all locations in Salt Lake City.

Grand County reminded its residents that the county's mask mandate is still effect and remain so until at least June 15.

SCHOOLS

K-12 schools will require masks through the end of the current school year. A determination has not been made for the beginning of the next school year in the fall.

The University of Utah, Brigham Young University, Utah State University and Weber State University will continue to require students and staff to wear masks.

PUBLIC FACILITIES

Masks will continue to be worn on all UTA vehicles.

Those traveling through Salt Lake City International Airport will need to wear masks, and only those doing business at the airport will be allowed inside.

HEALTHCARE

University of Utah Health and Intermountain Healthcare announced that their employees must wear masks after the mandate ends, along with patients and guests.

SPORTING EVENTS

The Utah Jazz will require fans, team employees and arena staff to wear masks at all games and events.

Real Salt Lake will welcome up to 10,000 fans to games this season, but all those attending games will need to wear masks.

Utah's ski resorts will also enforce mask policies for the remainder of the ski season.

RETAIL STORES

The following businesses have said they will continue to require customers to wear masks: