Hogle Zoo no longer requiring guests to wear masks outside

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after Utah's public health orders regarding COVID-19 were terminated, the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City announced it will no longer require quests to wear masks outdoors.
Starting Friday, face masks will be "strongly recommended," but not required at the zoo's outdoor areas.
"We understand this going to make half of you very happy, and the other half of you unhappy, but there's no need to debate that here," the zoo posted to Facebook. "We have been steady in following state and city guidelines. We want to provide you with as much information as possible, so you can make the decision on what's best for your family."
Face-coverings must still be worn in the following locations at the zoo:
- Bathrooms
- Small Animal Building
- Zoofari Express & Conservation Carousel
- Tidewater Cove
- Giraffe feeds & any other animal encounter
- Gift shop & indoor food areas
- Guest Services
Despite the loosening of mask requirements, Hogle Zoo still requires guests to make reservations before visiting the attraction.