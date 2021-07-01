Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Increase in COVID hospitalizations rise; 540 new cases in Utah Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Sebastian Scheiner/AP
A girl receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
COVID Vaccine
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 13:15:27-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday continues to show a rise in daily cases, with 540 reported and four additional deaths.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 364 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6.4%.

To date, 2,865,352 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,799,179 people have been tested. 257 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Gov. Cox said Thursday that 93% of people hospitalized for COVID in Utah were unvaccinated.

With four additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's stands at 2,375:

  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707