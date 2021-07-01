Increase in COVID hospitalizations rise; 540 new cases in Utah Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday continues to show a rise in daily cases, with 540 reported and four additional deaths.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 364 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6.4%.

To date, 2,865,352 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,799,179 people have been tested. 257 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Gov. Cox said Thursday that 93% of people hospitalized for COVID in Utah were unvaccinated.

With four additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's stands at 2,375: