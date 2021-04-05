Intermountain Healthcare releases new visitor guidelines, will continue requiring masks

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare is using a new set of guidelines for hospital visitors as of Monday, and the healthcare system will continue using COVID-19 safety protocols like the use of masks in its facilities.

"As our understanding of the disease and transmission has evolved, we’ve decided to allow visitors for patients with COVID-19 for visitors at lowest risk of getting infected," said Kristin Dascomb, MD, Intermountain Healthcare’s medical director for infection prevention for employee health, in a news release.

The healthcare provider requires hospital visitors to be 18 or older and in good health. Visitors will need to go through a brief screening, which includes questions about COVID-19 symptoms, whenever entering an Intermountain Healthcare facility.

Each visitor is required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash or sanitize hands before entering and leaving the facility.

The healthcare provider listed the following highlights for the updated guidelines:

For COVID-19 patients, visitors who have proven recovery from COVID-19 in the last 90 days or have proof of completing a COVID-19 vaccination series at least 14 days prior to their visit, will be allowed in most cases.

In the case of a laboring mother, two visitors are allowed, with one visitor allowed to stay in the postpartum room. A doula is considered a visitor. In laboring mothers with COVID-19, the visitors do not need to show proof of vaccination or having had COVID-19.

For children, infants and newborns in intensive care units (ICUs), these patients are allowed two visitors in most cases. Admitting visitors depends on the severity of the patient’s condition and treatments and if the child is COVID-19 positive. Details will be provided by the specific unit upon admission.

If a patient is at end of life, they can have up to eight visitors, with four visitors in the patient room at a time. End-of-life visitors must be age 12 or older and wear personal protective equipment as determined and provided by hospital staff.

At Intermountain clinics and InstaCare locations, up to two visitors may accompany the patient. Parents are encouraged to leave healthy children supervised at home if possible, but will not be turned away from a clinic visit if they have additional children accompanying them.

At Intermountain inpatient behavioral health facilities, visitors are still not generally allowed at this time for adult patients. Visitors and patients can check with the local facility for current guidelines.

