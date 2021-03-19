Intermountain to keep mask guidelines after Utah mandate ends

SALT LAKE CITY — Even after Utah's statewide mask mandate is lifted on April 10, all staff and patients at Intermountain facilities will still be required to wear a face covering.

“In a year unlike any we’ve ever experienced, caregivers have been extraordinary in keeping each other and our patients safe by following PPE guidelines, and we need to continue to do so,” said Eddie Stenehjem, MD, Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases physician.

The pandemic "endgame" bill will lift the mandate the second week of April, but will still allow businesses to require masks. The bill also allows the mandate to remain for gatherings with crowds above 50, and gives county governments the option to adopt their own mask mandates.

Intermountain officials believes its mask guidelines helps keep patients and employees safe.

“Our guidelines have worked and it’s important to continue our focus on patient and caregiver safety,” said Dr. Stenehjem.