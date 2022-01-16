Intermountain Healthcare to issue temporary visitor restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

SALT LAKE CITY — Starting next week, hospitals and clinics under Intermountain Healthcare will have new visiting policies, which they say will be in place temporarily to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Intermountain announced Saturday that the new rules are being created to "help further protect caregivers, keep patients safe, and help reduce the spread of COVID-19" as they're seeing an increase in patients and as the omicron variant continues to infect record-breaking amounts of people.

The new rules will take effect Tuesday, and they include limiting visitation hours and requiring masks.

Under the new and temporary policy, Intermountain is only allowing overnight visitors for pediatric patients, laboring and postpartum mothers, patients suffering form dementia, or those who are critically ill or receiving "end of life" care.

Visiting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"This avoids visitors removing their mask while sleeping, which increases possible exposure to our caregivers," the company's announcement read.

They added that visitors must wear masks at all times in all hospitals and clinics, including private rooms. Patients are also asked to wear masks at all times while they're with a caregiver, if feasible.