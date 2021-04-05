Jazz to require masks at home games after state mandate ends

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans attending Utah Jazz home games will be required to wear masks even after the statewide mask mandate ends Saturday.

The team announced Monday that masks must still be worn at Vivent Arena home games and all other events at the facility.

“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our fans, employees and players,” said Utah Jazz President Jim Olson. “We are pleased that fans have been able to attend games since December in a limited capacity with incremental increases. While progress is being made with ongoing vaccinations, we are staying the course to maintain a safe and comfortable environment and will adjust our plans as public health conditions improve.”

All other COVID-19 protocols will remain in place, including health screenings, socially distanced seating arrangements and contactless entry.

The Jazz currently allow about 5,500 fans to attend home games.

While Utah will drop its statewide mandate, many businesses have said they will still require masks to be worn inside their locations. Gov. Spencer Cox announced Thursday that the mandate has been extended until May 31 for all state employees and properties.