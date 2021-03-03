Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Doses of the heralded Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered Thursday at some Utah locations after the product arrived at hospitals yesterday.

University of Utah Health and Intermountain Healthcare said they received their doses Tuesday, with the latter making them available tomorrow.

According to UofU Health officials, workers will begin using the new vaccine on March 8 in Farmington, South Jordan and Sugar House Health Center.

After the FDA approved the one-dose vaccine Friday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced it would be available in the state less than a week later.