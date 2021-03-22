Kane Co. declares end to mask mandate, but state mandate remains in effect

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Kane County officials say a mask mandate no longer applies within their jurisdiction, although their words ring hollow as long as the state mandate remains in effect.

In a post to Facebook Friday, the Kane County Commission made the announcement nearly three weeks before Utah is scheduled to drop its statewide mandate.

"We’ve recognized that a state-wide, one-size-fits-all approach isn’t suitable and has even been detrimental. We also recognize the need to protect our freedoms," the statement read.

The commissioners say they trust residents and visitors to "measure risk and make decisions based on their own health and circumstances."

But despite the pronouncement, the entire state, including Kane County, remains under the Utah mandate, which means masks must be worn. The state mandate is scheduled to be lifted April 10, although many businesses say they will still require masks.

“By public health order, a statewide mask requirement remains in effect for all counties, regardless of transmission levels,” Tom Hudachko, spokesperson for the Utah Department of Health, told St. George News. “By this point, there should be no debating the effectiveness of masks at preventing the spread of COVID-19. We encourage Kane County residents to continue to wear masks, where appropriate, to protect themselves and other members of their community."