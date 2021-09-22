Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

LDS Church to require masks be worn inside temples

items.[0].image.alt
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Temple Masks.jpg
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 11:50:24-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is requiring patrons and workers to wear masks at all times while inside temples across the world.

READ: Summit County offers employees $100 to get vaccinated

The announcement from The First Presidency came in a letter Wednesday as the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths continues.

"These safety protocols are temporary, based on COVID-19 conditions, and will be rescinded as soon as circumstances permit," the letter reads.

WATCH: Utah's legislature may block government COVID vaccine mandates

According to church leaders, similar messages were shared regarding smallpox and polio in 1900 and 1957.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707