LDS Church to require masks be worn inside temples

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is requiring patrons and workers to wear masks at all times while inside temples across the world.

READ: Summit County offers employees $100 to get vaccinated

The announcement from The First Presidency came in a letter Wednesday as the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths continues.

"These safety protocols are temporary, based on COVID-19 conditions, and will be rescinded as soon as circumstances permit," the letter reads.

WATCH: Utah's legislature may block government COVID vaccine mandates

According to church leaders, similar messages were shared regarding smallpox and polio in 1900 and 1957.