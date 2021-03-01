Menu

Learning remotely means getting creative on Navajo Nation

Teachers and families are getting creative work through remote schooling in San Juan County, which overlaps with the Navajo Nation.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Mar 01, 2021
BLUFF, Utah — Teachers and families are getting creative work through remote schooling in San Juan County, which overlaps with the Navajo Nation.

Mortality due to COVID-19 is around five times higher than in the rest of Utah so parents there are not ready to send their children back to school, despite the fact that poor internet access has made at-home schooling on the Navajo Nation difficult.

But their remote-school efforts appear to be paying off.

Around 80% of the students at Whitehorse are on track to be promoted or graduate.

That’s just 7% lower than the graduation rate in 2019.

