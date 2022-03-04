Watch
Mask mandate dropped in Utah State Courts

Posted at 9:28 AM, Mar 04, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Masks will no longer be required inside Utah State Courts starting Monday.

The announcement follows a similar move made by Salt Lake City that ended its mandate for government buildings and vehicles earlier this week.

While masks must still be worn in courts located in counties with a high community level of COVID-19, there are currently no Utah counties with that designation.

Those who remain unvaccinated are still encouraged to wear masks inside all court buildings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drastically loosened its mask guidelines last week, requiring masks only in high level counties.

