Mask requirement for Salt Lake City buildings, vehicles terminated

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this March 5, 2021 file photo a sign requiring face masks is seen at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City.
Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 01, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall signed an executive order Tuesday terminating all mask requirements for city buildings and vehicles.

The order terminates the mandate originally put into effect by Mendenhall on July 28, which required all employees to wear masks inside city facilities regardless of their vaccination status. Visitors to city buildings like libraries, recreation centers or police stations were also required to wear a mask.

Mendenhall signed the new order days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask guidelines.

The mayor added the move was also made after a decrease in case counts and advice from the CDC and the Salt Lake County Health Department.

