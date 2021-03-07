More than 855,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Sunday's report from UDOH

New Cases
412 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 374,850.
Testing
An additional 4,427 people have been tested, for a total of 2,248,121. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 519 per day, or roughly 9.2% of those tested.
Hospitalizations
191 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic now total 14,891.
Deaths
One new death has been reported, for a total of 1,976. The newly reported death was:
- Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Vaccinations
An additional 12,631 have been administered, for a statewide total of 855,663.