More than 855,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Sunday's report from UDOH

New Cases

412 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 374,850.

Testing

An additional 4,427 people have been tested, for a total of 2,248,121. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 519 per day, or roughly 9.2% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

191 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic now total 14,891.

Deaths

One new death has been reported, for a total of 1,976. The newly reported death was:



Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death