Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Navajo Nation reports 2 more COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

items.[0].image.alt
Carolyn Kaster/AP
April 21, 2020 A rainbow is seen in the distance from the closed Chilchinbeto Church of the Nazarene in Chilchinbeto, Ariz., on the Navajo reservation. The Navajo reservation has some of the highest rates of coronavirus in the country. If Navajos are susceptible to the virus' spread in part because they are so closely knit, that's also how many believe they will beat it. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Virus Outbreak Navajo Nation
Posted at 7:08 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 09:08:31-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has reported two new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

Tribal health officials say the sprawling reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah now has seen 30,976 known cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

READ: Navajo Nation reflects on its battle against COVID-19

The known death toll is at 1,348.

Last week, the Navajo Department of Health lifted the tribe’s stay-at-home order, easing restrictions to allow in-person meetings and ceremonies of 25 people or fewer and drive-thru gatherings of up to 100 vehicles.

Face masks are required by everyone on the Navajo Nation, whether or not they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707