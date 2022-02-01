Watch
20 new COVID deaths reported in Utah Tuesday; nearly 3,000 new cases

Posted at 1:09 PM, Feb 01, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 2,845 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with an additional 20 deaths in the state, although five occured before Jan. 1.

There are currently 791 people in Utah hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 4,830 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 43.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 27.4%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 412 of them, including 200 cases in children ages 5-10, 86 cases in children ages 11-13, and 126 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 20 additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,138:

  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
