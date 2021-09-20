Nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah; 17 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 3,393 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend Monday, with 17 additional deaths, although three of the deaths occurred before Sept. 1.
- FRIDAY - 1,373 cases
- SATURDAY - 1,130
- SUNDAY - 900
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,456 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.
READ: Pfizer says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in children show shots are safe and effective
School-aged children accounted for 652 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 319 cases in children ages 5-10, 145 cases in children ages 11-13, and 188 cases in children ages 14-18.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
There are 577 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
LIVE DATA: Track COVID-19 cases in your child's school
With 17 additional deaths Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,804:
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death