Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah; 17 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Andreea Alexandru/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a man receives the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a bus that serves as a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit
Virus Outbreak
Posted at 1:27 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 15:27:04-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 3,393 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend Monday, with 17 additional deaths, although three of the deaths occurred before Sept. 1.

  • FRIDAY - 1,373 cases
  • SATURDAY - 1,130
  • SUNDAY - 900

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,456 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.

READ: Pfizer says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in children show shots are safe and effective

School-aged children accounted for 652 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 319 cases in children ages 5-10, 145 cases in children ages 11-13, and 188 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

There are 577 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

LIVE DATA: Track COVID-19 cases in your child's school

With 17 additional deaths Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,804:

  • Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707