New cases drop, daily average rises in Sunday's COVID-19 case count

New Cases

344 new cases have been reported, for a total of 390,104.

Testing

4,379 new tests have been performed, for a total of 2,447,347. The rolling-seven day average of positive tests is now 396, or roughly 7.2% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

Due to a reporting issue with one of their health care systems, the UDOH is reporting 43 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. This total will be updated as the issue is resolved. There have been 15,760 Utahns hospitalized with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Deaths

No new deaths were reported, keeping the statewide death total at 2,159.