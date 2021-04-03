New COVID-19 cases at 447, one more death reported Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 447 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

One death was reported, a Utah county man between the ages of 65-84, who was hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is now 406 and the percent of positivity in "people over people" tests is 6.8%.

The number of vaccinated people in Utah is 1,481,363 which is an increase of 31,100 from Friday.

There are currently 132 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.