New Utah COVID-19 cases soar back over 800; 6 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 843 confirmed cases and six additional deaths.

READ: SLCo health leader applauds new CDC mask recommendation

So far, 1,472,552 people in the state have been fully vaccinated, while 1,658,317 have received at least one dose of a vaccine

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 649 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.7%.

As the COVID surge continues in the state, 350 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 157 of those being ICU patients.

With six additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,447: