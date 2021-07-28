Watch
New Utah COVID-19 cases soar back over 800; 6 new deaths

Posted at 1:51 PM, Jul 28, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 843 confirmed cases and six additional deaths.

So far, 1,472,552 people in the state have been fully vaccinated, while 1,658,317 have received at least one dose of a vaccine

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 649 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.7%.

As the COVID surge continues in the state, 350 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 157 of those being ICU patients.

With six additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,447:

  • Female, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
