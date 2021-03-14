One million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Utah

Sunday COVID-19 report from the Utah Department of Health:

New Cases

396 new cases have been reported, for a total of 378,379.

Testing

An additional 4,089 tests have been performed, for a total of 2,289,803. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 507, or roughly 8.5% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

167 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,104 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

Six new deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,027. The newly reported deaths include:



Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized