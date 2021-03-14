Menu

One million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Utah

Posted at 9:51 AM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 18:11:40-04

Sunday COVID-19 report from the Utah Department of Health:

New Cases
396 new cases have been reported, for a total of 378,379.

Testing
An additional 4,089 tests have been performed, for a total of 2,289,803. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 507, or roughly 8.5% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
167 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,104 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths
Six new deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,027. The newly reported deaths include:

  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized
  • Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

Vaccinations
15,861 additional vaccines have been administered, bringing the statewide total to 1,009,029, as Governor Spencer Cox tweeted yesterday.

