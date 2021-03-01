Only 257 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday; five new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported just 257 new COVID-19 cases Monday, although it should be said that case counts are generally low following the weekend when fewer tests are administered.

UDOH also reported an additional five deaths.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 11.0.

As of Monday, 721,029 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 214 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Monday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 1,940: