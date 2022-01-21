Watch
Over 11,000 COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Utah: 11 new deaths

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
People wait in line in their cars to be tested for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing site at Zoo Miami, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 15:14:32-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 11,601 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with an additional 11 deaths in the state, although three occured before Dec. 21.

There are currently 765 people in Utah hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 10,818 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 43.1%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 30%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 1,666 of them, including 647 cases in children ages 5-10, 412 cases in children ages 11-13, and 607 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 11 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,030:

  • Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
