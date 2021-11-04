Watch
Over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday: 14 new deaths

Paul Vernon/AP
Marin Ackerman, 10, center, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Sydney Mogul
Posted at 1:53 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 15:53:47-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 2,267 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 14 additional deaths.

WATCH: Utah educators relieved that children ages 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 480 of them, including 216 cases in children ages 5-10, 129 cases in children ages 11-13, and 135 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,529 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.9%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.7%.

READ: COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing required for workers at large companies beginning Jan. 4

572 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 8 additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,276:

  • Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident,hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
