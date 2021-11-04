Over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday: 14 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 2,267 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 14 additional deaths.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 480 of them, including 216 cases in children ages 5-10, 129 cases in children ages 11-13, and 135 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,529 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.9%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.7%.

572 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 8 additional deaths reported Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,276: