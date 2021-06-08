Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Over 250 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Utah; 3 more deaths

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
COVID VACCINE
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 14:51:22-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 252 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and three new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 6.6. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.2%.

As of Tuesday, 2,657,168 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 139 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Tuesday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,316:

  • Male, between 65-84, Uintah county resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Uintah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707