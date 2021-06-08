Over 250 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Utah; 3 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 252 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and three new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 6.6. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.2%.

As of Tuesday, 2,657,168 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 139 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Tuesday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,316: