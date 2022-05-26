Over 5,600 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over past week in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A spike in COVID cases continued in Utah over the past week as the state reported 5,611 new cases and 12 deaths on Thursday.

The rise in cases, along with 139 new hospitalizations, follows a trend over the past 2-3 weeks. Of those hospitalized with COVID, 20 of those patients are in the ICU.

According to the Utah Department of Health, the rolling 7-day average of positive COVID tests is now at 805 a day, with a 22.3% person-to-person 7-day average positivity rate.

The department added that 26.5% of wastewater states across Utah showed elevated or increasing COVID levels.

With many gathering over the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, cases are expected to rise as they have since mid-April.