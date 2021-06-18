Watch
Positivity rates rise as Utah reports 325 new COVID-19 cases

Aaron Favila/AP
A health worker inoculates a woman at a drive-thru vaccination site
Virus Outbreak
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 14:53:41-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 325 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Friday.

The state says 2,775,154 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,755,326 people in Utah have been tested and the state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 296 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.9%.

170people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,326 people in Utah have died of COVID-19 with the addition of Monday's reported deaths:

  • Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
