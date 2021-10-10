Provo elementary school moves to online-only due to COVID-19 cases

PROVO, Utah — An elementary school in Utah County will shift to remote learning only next week after a high number of COVID-19 test results came back positive.

A "Test-to-Stay" event was held at Edgemont Elementary School on Friday, and the Provo City School District announced that due to the high case rate (although not specified) among students and employees, the district and the Utah County Health Department agreed to have the school move to online learning. It will only last three days, however, as fall break is next week.

The move only applies to Edgemont.

The school will be communicate with parents and guardians about the specifics.