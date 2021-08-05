Salt Lake Co. returns to high transmission COVID level; 1,096 new cases Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County returned to high transmission status on the state's COVID index Thursday as Utah totaled over 1,000 new cases again.
In addition, Beaver, Davis and Grand counties have also been placed in the high transmission level.
The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1.096 new cases on Thursday, with seven deaths since yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 903 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.6%.
395 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
With seven additional deaths Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,486:
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death