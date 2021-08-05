Salt Lake Co. returns to high transmission COVID level; 1,096 new cases Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County returned to high transmission status on the state's COVID index Thursday as Utah totaled over 1,000 new cases again.

In addition, Beaver, Davis and Grand counties have also been placed in the high transmission level.

The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1.096 new cases on Thursday, with seven deaths since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 903 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.6%.

395 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With seven additional deaths Thursday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,486: