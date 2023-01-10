Salt Lake County ends COVID-19 emergency status after 3 years

SALT LAKE CITY — After nearly three years, Salt Lake County has ended it's COVID-19 emergency status that was originally enacted in the early stages of the pandemic on March. 6, 2020.

In partnership with Mayor Jenny Wilson, Dr. Angela Dunn, Executive Director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, made the recommendation to the county council last month. The policy lasted 1,033 days and officially ended on Jan. 3.

While COVID is still affecting many across the state and country, Dunn said the health department's normal infrastructure is sufficient to handle new cases. She stressed that it remains vital for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home, wear masks and socially distance when feeling unwell.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic up-ended almost all County operations, yet we emerge stronger,” said Mayor Jenny Wilson. “Under Dr. Angela Dunn’s leadership, our health department is thriving, and Salt Lake County also remains strong from a financial perspective. I am proud of the County’s effective management of the emergency from both a health and economic perspective.”

Over 402,600 cases of COVID-19 and 1,791 deaths have been reported in Salt Lake County since the pandemic began. The county reported 13,237 hospitalizations; nearly 3,000 of those were admitted to ICUs.

The county's emergency declaration enabled it to receive federal funding to help the community battle the coronavirus. In all, Salt Lake County received almost $500 million in federal funding through various programs.