Salt Lake County Jail to pause visitation due to COVID-19 spread

SOUTH SALT LAKE — The Salt Lake County Jail is temporarily suspending visitation starting Monday.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday afternoon that in-person visitation will be paused at both the Metro and Oxbow jail branches due to increased COVID-19 transmission rates.

Officials did not give an expected re-opening date, but said they are "committed to making this suspension as brief as possible."

As of Thursday, the jail had 13 COVID-positive inmates, according to the county's website. Since March 31, 2020, there have been 163.

"The health and safety of the individuals in our custody is our number one priority and responsibility," the sheriff's office wrote. "In partnership with our medical team and other medical professions, we will monitor COVID-19 case counts inside and outside our facility to determine when the risk of transmitting the virus in a congregant housing setting is reduced."