SALT LAKE CITY — A second case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Utah.

The Utah Department of Health said the fully-vaccinated male between 25-44 years old, but had yet to receive a booster.

Officials reported the state's first omicron case last Friday, confirming it was a person who tested positive for the variant after returning home from South Africa. The person had experienced only mild symptoms and was quarantining at home.