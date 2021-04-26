Single pill to cure COVID-19 may be available this year

Pfizer is testing a single pill that would cure COVID-19 and may be available by the end of the year.

The drug, PF-07321332, is currently in Phase One clinical trials. It was designed to attack the part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that allows it to replicate in the nose, throat and lungs, the Telegraph reports.

According to to report, the pill was developed from scratch during the pandemic.

"We have designed PF-07321332 as a potential oral therapy that could be prescribed at the first sign of infection, without requiring that patients are hospitalized or in critical care," said Mikael Dolsten, chief scientific officer and president at Pfizer.

The first phase looks at how people feel after taking the pill and determining whether there are any side effects. A second phase will see how participants handle multiple doses, and a third observes the impact of eating while taking the drug, according to the New York Post.

If all goes well, the pill would be available later this year.