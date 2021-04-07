SLC officials say masks still required in city despite end of mandate

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said Wednesday that masks will still be required in the city despite the end of the statewide mandate this weekend.

Mendenhall's briefing with local business owners and city officials came a little after Salt Lake County officials announced Wednesday they would not make any efforts to extend a mandate on the recommendation of their health director.

Utah's statewide mask mandate is scheduled to expire Saturday. Many businesses and local government facilities like Salt Lake City International Airport and UTA have already said masks will be required even after the mandate ends.

Mendenhall previously asked residents to continue to wear masks in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

"We still need to exercise caution," Mendenhall said on March 19. "Even though our COVID-19 numbers have dropped and are continuing to drop significantly over the last few months, mask wearing is still vital. We're not done."