Salt Lake County will not extend mask mandate

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County will not extend a mask mandate that is scheduled to end this weekend. The move comes on the recommendation of county health director Gary Edwards.

Utah's statewide mask mandate will end Saturday.

On Tuesday, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said employees and visitors will still be required to wear masks inside county buildings and facilities even after the mandate ends.

Masks will still be required in the county and state's K-12 schools.

Some county officials applauded the recommendation of Edwards.

“The data is looking very positive. New cases of COVID-19 are decreasing, and each week Salt Lake County is vaccinating tens of thousands of residents, bringing us closer to the end of this pandemic," said Salt Lake County Council Chair Steve DeBry. "I would encourage Salt Lake County residents to continue to take action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 so we don’t experience what happened last year. I ask that as a community we respect those who want to continue to wear a mask and businesses that may require it.”

Many businesses have said they will continue to enforce masks in their locations. Harmon's, Intermountain Healthcare and the Utah Jazz said visitors and employees will still be required to wear masks.