SLC School District temporarily moving to remote-only next week due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — All schools in the Salt Lake City School District will be shifting to virtual learning next week, with some beginning Tuesday and others Wednesday.

The district announced that the school board voted unanimously Friday night to implement the temporary remote learning period. They plan to resume in-person classes on Monday, Jan. 24.

East High, West High and Highland High School had already made the move starting Friday. These three, along with Northwest Middle School, will be in remote learning Tuesday-Friday of next week.

All other schools in the district will be in-person Tuesday. The district said students will go home at the end of the day with the devices or other materials needed for remote learning the rest of the week starting Wednesday.

“We realize remote learning is not the ideal learning scenario, which is why this change is only temporary," Superintendent Timothy Gadson said in a press release issued Friday. "Our hope is that, combined with the January 22-23 weekend, these five days away from school will help us to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our schools. We look forward to welcoming our students back to in-person learning on Monday, January 24.”

More information, including where students can pick up free "grab and go" breakfasts and lunches, can be found on the district's website.