Smith's will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated customers

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest grocery chain will drop its mask requirement, allowing fully vaccinated customers to shop without a face covering starting Thursday.

Kroger, the parent company of Smith's, made the announcement Wednesday.

"Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect," the company said in a statement.

Smith's customers and employees will no longer need to wear a mask at stores, according to the new policy. Those who are not vaccinated are still required to wear masks.

The company is also offering employees $100 to receive the recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Kroger is one of the last large companies to relax its mask policy. Several major retailers dropped the requirement for fully vaccinated customers following the CDC's announcement last week that masks did not need to be worn indoors.