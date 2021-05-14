Some businesses adjust mask policies following new CDC guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY — On a busy Sugar House street, Home Again Consignment employee Meagan Hallen greeted customers with a mask-less smile for the first time in about a year.

“We are just done. We are ready, we are ready to go back to normal,” she said.

Home Again, in Sugarhouse has changed their mask policy after the @CDCgov announcement that vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear a mask inside or outside. One of the workers said she is “stoked” to be at work today without a mask. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/yp7u21HX95 — Sydney Glenn (@SydneyGlennTV) May 13, 2021

Following the new CDC guidelines that say fully vaccinated people can be both inside and outside without a mask, Hallen the shop decided to follow suit and many customers were excited.

“I think I only had one person that was a little bit hesitant,” she said.

Read - Utah's Department of Health says fully vaccinated people should 'start acting like it'

It is an adjustment, but a welcome one, Hallen said.

“I was so used to getting my water bottle and pulling down my mask and I actually did that today not even meaning to and there’s no mask,” she said while laughing.

While shopping for a table, customer Zachary Wilkerson said he is happy to finally have some clear guidance.

“I think the CDC coming out kind of helps everyone understand where they should stand based on science,” he said.

Read - Cox orders end of K-12 mask mandate for last week of school

While Wilkerson shopped without a mask today, he said he still has some holdbacks.

“I am still weary in bug groups where there socially distancing is not possible,” he said.

Of course, people are still welcome to wear masks at Home Again, Hallen said. About half of the customers who walked in Thursday were wearing masks.

“I could see why a lot of people aren’t ready to go back fully,” she said.

Most businesses, including restaurants that spoke with FOX13 News said they are either reviewing their mask policies or are not ready to remove the requirement. Several places noted they planned to make some adjustments in the coming days.

For the latest COVID-19 news and updates in Utah, click here.