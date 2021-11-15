Watch
Staggering 4,502 new COVID cases in Utah over weekend; 26 new deaths

Posted at 1:08 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 15:08:49-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported an astounding 4,502 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths from over the weekend.

  • FRIDAY - 2,044 cases
  • SATURDAY - 1,310
  • SUNDAY - 1,162

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,634 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.9%.

LIVE DATA: Find the COVID-19 cases at your child's school

School-aged children accounted for 1,080 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 590 cases in children ages 5-10, 245 cases in children ages 11-13, and 245 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

There are 558 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

With 26 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,373:

  • Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64. Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
