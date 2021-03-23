State's private sector partners offer more options, locations for Utahns to receive vaccine

Utahns waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine when eligibility opens to all residents age 16 and older have several options for scheduling an appointment.

Aside from local health departments, the state is working with more than a dozen partners from the private sector.

LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah

One of those is Nomi Health, which is operating mass vaccination clinics at Megaplex Theaters. Currently, Nomi is operating at locations in Centerville, West Valley City, South Jordan, Lehi, Vineyard and Orem, with plans to open sites in Providence and Ogden.

Combined, those sites have the capability to vaccinate thousands of Utahns each day.

“It’s so much fun and an exciting time. It’s great to be able to help people and to see how much they are wanting this, and we are able to provide that for them,” said Carolina Herrin, Nomi Health’s Utah vaccine director.

The Nomi website is scheduling appointments through April. As of Monday evening, most sites had availability in the first or second week of the month.

“We are so busy with that governor’s directive — we encourage people to make that appointment,” Herrin said.

There are many other providers offering the vaccine.

Monday night, the website for Revere Health showed about 500 available appointments at its Salem location on Thursday and Friday of this week.

“We have had people coming from as far as northern Utah to our Salem location just to get a vaccination,” said Deb Taylor, the director of clinical and quality services at Revere Health. “We are here to service the community as a whole, not just our patients. You can schedule an appointment with us and we will get you set up in the system and happy to get you the vaccine.”

READ: Utah vaccine coordinator's biggest worries: Supply now and demand later

People who want to receive the vaccine do not need to be existing patients at these healthcare providers in order to schedule an appointment.

Health insurance is not required, and those who are vaccinated will never receive a bill.

The effort to vaccinate Utahns as quickly as possible has become a team effort.

“I see U of U, Nomi, CNS, lots of individuals coming together, working together to really do what’s needed for the community,” Taylor said.

The complete list of vaccine locations can be found here. [coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution]

Providers update their scheduling systems regularly and add appointments as more doses are distributed to the state.