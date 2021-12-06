Strict travel restriction for travelers to U.S. take effect Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — New, stricter travel rules go into effect Monday for passengers coming into the United States.

Almost all passengers entering the U.S must show a negative COVID-19 test one day before they fly to the U.S.

This applies to anyone two years old and up.

Previously that rule only applied to unvaccinated foreigners traveling to the U.S.

Also under these restrictions, any foreign national traveling here must be fully vaccinated.

The federal mask requirement for people in travel hubs, like the Salt Lake International Airport, and those using other forms of public transportation like trains, and buses will remain through March.

The U.S. already has travel bans on South Africa and several neighboring nations, but those bans are being re-evaluated every day.

"We need to figure out how to balance not only the economy and the health concerns simultaneously, but we also need to think about making sure we still welcome international travelers here to the U.S." said Tori Emerson Barnes, executive vice president of public affairs and policy with the U.S. Travel Association,

Travel industry leaders say any restriction should be placed on individual passengers and not entire countries.

As for the required COVID tests, any tests approved or authorized by the FDA are acceptable for use with the new travel rules.

People who can prove they have recovered from infection within the past 90 days are exempt.

