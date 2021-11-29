Estimated 26,000 post-Thanksgiving travelers flying through SLC airport Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — The post-Thanksgiving travel rush is slamming airports across the country as passengers feel more comfortable flying again.

Salt Lake City International Airport staff expect about 26,000 passengers to travel at the airport Sunday.

Sakeena Landry and her maltipoo, Clifford, flew back home to California after visiting family in Salt Lake.

“[Thanksgiving] was beautiful,” Landry said. “Helped my mom cook and she put it together. Magic.”

Landry said she noticed a huge difference between Thanksgiving travel this year compared to last.

“I love it. People are my thing. I love people,” she said. “The simple fact that people are getting used to being around people again, it makes me happy.”

Michelle Rankin arrived from Puerto Rico. She expected airport crowds and came prepared.

“We were getting text messages and phone messages that said that parking was completely full. ‘Make separate plans. Please arrive up to three hours prior to your flight,’” she said. “TSA pre-check line was about a 35-minute wait. That’s not typical for Puerto Rico. Typically we’re in line, get out in about five minutes and you’re through security. But today was longer.”

Despite the long waits, travelers report things are running pretty smoothly.

“In Austin, lines were pretty long to get in, but wasn’t too bad overall,” said Hunter Kent.