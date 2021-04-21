Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Three more COVID-19 deaths announced Wednesday as Utah approaches 2 million vaccines

items.[0].image.alt
Craig Ruttle/AP
Marx Johny Gerez, of Binghamton, who was living in Venezuela until just over a year ago, is receives a COVID-19 vaccine by Physician Assistant Judy Andrews at a pop-up clinic at the American Civic Association (ACA) in Binghamton, N.Y., Friday, March 19, 2021. The ACA, a community based entity that has served immigrants, refugees and the underserved for several decades, hosted UHS medical services in their community room so members of the community would have an alternative location to get coronavirus vaccines. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Virius Outbreak New York
Posted at 1:02 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 15:09:45-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 590 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 393,862—and three additional deaths.

A total of 1,950,894 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

RELATED: As vaccine administration continues, Utah doctors predict another COVID-19 case increase

So far, 2,505,996 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 384 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.0%.

146 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

RELATED: Davis County admits mistake, says some need to receive third shot

2,177 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The three deaths announced Wednesday are:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized
  2. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized
  3. Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized

RELATED: Zoom fatigue? Not in Utah juvenile detention facilities

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707