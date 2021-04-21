Three more COVID-19 deaths announced Wednesday as Utah approaches 2 million vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 590 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 393,862—and three additional deaths.

A total of 1,950,894 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,505,996 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 384 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.0%.

146 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,177 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The three deaths announced Wednesday are:

Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized

