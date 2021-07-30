U of U Health addresses COVID-19 myths, misconceptions

SALT LAKE CITY — With COVID-19 numbers surging to new and dangerous levels , top medical experts at U of U Health hold a live event Friday to address myths and misconceptions about COVID-19 in hopes of assure those that remain vaccine-hesitant.

The delta variant of the virus has become dominant in the U.S. and across the world, appearing to be as transmissible as chickenpox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Utah now has the 11th highest rate of new COVID cases per 100,000 people in the entire country, said Dr. Eddie Stenehjem of Intermountain Healthcare.