No deaths in Utah caused by COVID-19 vaccines, officials say

SALT LAKE CITY — No deaths in Utah have been caused by COVID-19 vaccines, officials with the Utah Department of Health and the Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) said Thursday.

OME made the announcement after completing investigations into deaths that came after the person who died had recently received a vaccine.

"The OME has determined there have been NO DEATHS caused by the COVID-19 vaccines to date in Utah. The OME is committed to investigating any deaths that fall under its jurisdiction where decedents had recently received the COVID-19 vaccine," the departments said in a joint statement.

The statement is a rebuke to claims made by a family who believed a woman's death was connected to a vaccine she had previously received.

In the statement, officials asked for Utahns to trust vaccine efforts in Utah that have allowed the state to move to more moderate transmission levels.

"Public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine is critical, and providing absolute transparency on the vaccine's side effects is our goal."

"The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. They are how we will end this pandemic."